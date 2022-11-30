Bailey, Crosby to Offer Preview of ’23 Legislature

The Center for the Study of Democracy will present a preview of the 2023 Maryland legislative session at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on December 6. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event. Sen. Jack Bailey (R) and Del. Brian Crosby (D) will be on campus to offer the preview from 6 to 7pm in the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Refreshments will be provided in the lobby at 5:30pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

