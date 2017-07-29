August Events at CSM Campuses

August is shaping up to be a busy month at the College of Southern Maryland. Here’s a calendar of events at CSM’s campuses.

CSM Summer Concerts on the Lawn. 1-3 pm Aug. 6, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Great Lawn, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Horizon will play upbeat dance music. This concert is made possible in part through support from the St. Mary’s Arts Council awarded by the Maryland State Arts Council and through partnerships with the Town of Leonardtown and the members of the Leonardtown Business Association. Free. For more information, click here or call 301-934-7828.

26th Annual CSM Foundation Golf Classic. Aug. 10; deadline to register is July 31. Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, 11550 Swan Point Boulevard, Issue. Shotgun start at 9 am. This annual tournament raises funds for College of Southern Maryland students and college programs. The event includes prizes and breakfast, lunch, dinner and refreshments. 301-934-7647 or click here.

CSM Sip and Swing for Impact. Aug. 10; deadline to register is July 31. Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, 11550 Swan Point Boulevard, Issue. Register for a relaxed day of golf instruction paired with a food and wine tasting to raise funds for CSM scholarships and the CSM athletic programs. Registration is at 11:15 am, with the clinics starting at 11:30 am. A food and wine pairing is at 1 pm with an awards ceremony at 3 pm. Cost is $75 per person. 301-934-7647.

CSM Super Saturday. 9 am-1 pm Aug. 12, College of Southern Maryland; La Plata, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown campuses. Ready to start at CSM? Those who have already applied for admission are invited to Super Saturday, when CSM students can complete in one day everything needed before class starts. Tour campus, complete placement tests (students who need to take placement tests must arrive by 9 am), meet with an adviser, register, and pay for classes. Call 301-934-7765 or visit here.

CSM Theatre Auditions. 6 pm Aug. 14-15. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Theatre Company will hold open auditions for several upcoming performances, “The Voice of the Prairie,” (Main Stage), “My Children! My Africa! (Children’s Theatre), “Know Your Role (Cause Theatre) and “Ragtime” (Main Stage Musical. Prepare a one-minute monologue and 16 bars of a song with music for the accompanist. Come dressed to move. There are roles for performers ages 5 and older. Call 301-934-7828.

CSM All-College Convocation. Aug. 18. Classes and essential services will continue to operate on a normal schedule while all CSM administrative and faculty offices will close early on Aug. 18 for the college’s eighth annual All-College Convocation, starting at 11 am for the Prince Frederick, Leonardtown and Regional Hughesville campuses and at 11:45 am for the La Plata Campus. The fitness center and pool at the La Plata Campus and fitness center at the Prince Frederick Campus will close at 11 am. The pool and fitness center at the Leonardtown Campus will remain open for normal operating hours. The St. Charles Children’s Learning Center will operate on a normal schedule. Access to online services, including registration, is available at www.csmd.edu through my.CSMD services. CSM’s faculty and staff come together at the convocation to collaborate on the upcoming academic year and recognize employee accomplishments. As part of the convocation, CSM employees are collecting jars of peanut butter that will be donated to food pantries in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm Aug. 19 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. 10 am-2 pm. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730.

CSM Super Saturday. 9 am-1 pm Aug. 26, College of Southern Maryland; La Plata, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown campuses. Ready to start at CSM? Those who have already applied for admission are invited to Super Saturday, when CSM students can complete in one day everything needed before class starts. Tour campus, complete placement tests (students who need to take placement tests must arrive by 9 am), meet with an adviser, register, pay for classes and purchase books for the upcoming semester. Call 301-934-7765.

CSM’s Kickoff to College. 4 pm Aug. 29, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Room 103, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Kickoff to College gives new and transfer students the opportunity to learn about CSM, connect with faculty and other new students; learn about student services, clubs and athletics; discover resources available, including veterans’ services; get helpful hints for college success; receive a student ID; and earn a 10 percent textbook coupon for the CSM College Store.

CSM’s Kickoff to College. 4 pm Aug. 30, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center Theatre (FA Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Kickoff to College gives new and transfer students the opportunity to learn about CSM, connect with faculty and other new students; learn about student services, clubs and athletics; discover resources available, including veterans’ services; get helpful hints for college success; and earn a 10 percent textbook coupon for the CSM College Store.

CSM’s Kickoff to College. 4 pm Aug. 31, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Kickoff to College gives new and transfer students the opportunity to learn about CSM, connect with faculty and other new students; learn about student services, clubs and athletics; discover resources available, including veterans’ services; get helpful hints for college success; receive a student ID; and earn a 10 percent textbook coupon for the CSM College Store.

CSM Closed for Labor Day. Sept. 2-4, College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will be closed for Labor Day.

