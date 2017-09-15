Artsfest This Weekend at Annmarie Garden

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center will host its 24th annual Artsfest this weekend — Sept. 16 and 17, 2017, — from 10 am to 5 pm.

Admission is free for Annmarie members; $6 for non-members; free for children 11 and younger. No pets are allowed at this event.

More than 165 artists will have booths open at the annual Artsfest and there will be dozens of performers on two stages in the park. Kids can enjoy the Discovery Tent, make their own art in the Studio School, or play in the Zany Zone. Adults can enjoy delicious food, wine and beer, and plenty more.

See street performers like stilt walkers, mimes, and living statues. Check out balloon artists, bubbles artists, and strolling artists, peppered throughout the festival grounds.

The Artsfest this weekend is a wonderful fall weekend of great shopping and art-themed activities at the beautiful Annmarie Garden. Get a head start on unique gifts for Christmas or simply find new pieces for your own home.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road.

Annmarie Garden is open from 9 am to 5 pm daily; and the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

