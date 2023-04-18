Artists Sought for Plein Air Paint Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Love plein air painting, or have you ever wanted to learn? Join fellow artists for an evening of creativity at the Leonardtown Wharf in celebration of Earth Day from 4:30 to 7:30pm Saturday, April 22.

Capture the beauty of Breton Bay while enjoying the smooth jazz stylings of the GrooveSpan Trio (sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes), and sampling wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, organic plant-based food from Real Food Studio, tasty eats from the Slim Chickens Food Truck, and sweet treats from Frog Town Ice Cream.

The evening’s activities include:

Open Paint for Plein Air Artists

This activity is free and open to artists/art enthusiasts of all levels. Bring easel and supplies. Artists are welcome to bring a small table to display and sell their work (no fee or commissions). Registration is not required but contact [email protected]rdtownmd.gov to be entered into a gift drawing for your chance to win great prizes (the first five registrants to sign up will receive a reserved parking spot at the Wharf for the event).

Community Mural Project

This free activity is hosted by guest artist Adrianna Reloba and sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. Join in creating a colorful mural during the event. The completed mural will be on display outside the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop building on Washington Street during upcoming events. Be a part of helping to create a work of art for the community.

Learn to Paint Outdoors

Learn the basics of plein air painting from Carrie Patterson, professional artist and owner of the Yellow Line Studio in Leonardtown (sponsored by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District). Registration recommended to guarantee a spot, but walk-ins are welcome. Registrants will be entered into the gift drawing for a chance to win great prizes (the first five registrants to sign up will receive a reserved parking spot at the Wharf for the event). Carrie and her studio will set up a painting station with an easel, paints, and all the supplies needed at the Wharf. Learn how to capture the beautiful sunset and make your mark in oil paint. Each participant will leave with their own unique view of Breton Bay. Whether you’re new to painting or would like to brush up on your skills, this class is for you.

For more information, click here.