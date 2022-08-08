Appts. Available for Free Vaccine Clinics

Free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County are being offered by the health department.

Clinics will be held:

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at the Spring Ridge Middle School, School-based Health Center. Schedule an appointment here.

Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at the Margaret Brent Middle School, School-based Health Center. Schedule an appointment here.

Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 8 am to noon at the Spring Ridge Middle School, School-based Health Center. No appointment required.

Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at the Margaret Brent Middle, School-based Health Center. Schedule an appointment here.

Appointments are required unless otherwise noted; click the clinic date above to make an appointment. A parent or guardian must be present, and bring the child’s immunization record and any related school forms. A Spanish speaking interpreter will be on-site to assist community members as needed.

The following vaccines will be available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

COVID-19*

*Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 will be available (separate registration required on-site at clinic). For more information, click here.

For more information, vaccination recommendations by age, or to make an appointment, click here or call 301-475-4330.