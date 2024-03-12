Apply by May 15 for Ag Preservation Easements

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Program is now accepting applications for the fiscal 2025 easement cycle.

Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils.

For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, click here.

The mission of MALPF is:

To preserve productive farmland and woodland for the continued production of food and fiber for all of Maryland’s citizens,

To curb the expansion of random urban development,

To help curb the spread of urban blight and deterioration,

To help protect agricultural land and woodland as open space,

To protect wildlife habitat, and

To enhance the environmental quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved more than 14,966 acres to date, using MALPF easements.

To view the application and apply, click here.

All applications must be submitted by May 15, 2024, to the St. Mary’s County MALPF program administrator Priscilla Leitch, Agriculture & Seafood Division Manager with St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development. Questions may be directed to Mrs. Leitch at 240-309-4021 or [email protected].