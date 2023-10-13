Applications Accepted for Keep MD Beautiful Grants

Posted by Jack Russell on Friday, October 13, 2023

The Maryland Departments of Natural Resources, Transportation, and Agriculture, along with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, are partnering to accept applications for this year’s Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants program.

These grants are offered each year to volunteer groups, nonprofit organizations, communities, and land trusts in Maryland to support environmental education projects, community stewardship, and the protection of natural resources in urban and rural areas.

The deadline to apply for funding is November 15, 2023.

Awards will be announced in March 2024.

Keep Maryland Beautiful grants will be offered in the following categories:

Community stewardship grants for volunteer groups, nonprofits, local governments, and schools

Capacity building grants for Maryland’s land trusts

Grants for nonprofits to implement forestry projects on agricultural land

About $318,000 is available for this grant round.

Funding for the Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants is provided by the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Department of Natural Resources; the Department of Transportation; and the Department of Agriculture, which is contributing funding for the first time. This year, the Chesapeake Bay Trust will administer the program’s grant application and award process.

Grants and funding amounts available are:

Community Stewardship Grants of up to $5,000 are awarded to schools, nonprofits, and other community organizations whose missions are centered upon directly engaging community members (especially children and young adults) in environmental education and stewardship. These grants also support organizations that demonstrate active engagement as defenders of the environment by developing innovative solutions to local environmental problems.

Capacity Building for Land Trusts Grants of up to $10,000 are awarded to Maryland land trusts to increase capacity, support programming and innovation, and foster stronger, better-connected land trusts that will protect natural resources and enhance the lives of residents and generations to come.

Aileen Hughes Grant of up to $5,000 is awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership, and innovation in a conservation project or organization development.

Tree Planting on Agricultural Land Grants of up to $50,000 are awarded to nonprofits to implement reforestation or afforestation projects on qualifying agricultural land to support Maryland’s efforts in planting and maintaining 5 million trees by 2031.

Last year’s awards included 31 grants totaling $92,000 for beautification projects, community conservation activities, and environmental education programs in 12 Maryland counties and Baltimore City.

One of the grant awards for 2023 went to the Greenwell Foundation in Hollywood. Greenwell Foundation seeks to enrich the environmental education services extended to visitors with and without disabilities by installing benches along its handicapped-accessible nature trail, introducing visitors to each of its Chesapeake watershed habitats — agriculture, woodland, river, and salt marsh and meadow.

The list of the 2023 award recipients is available here.