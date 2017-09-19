Annmarie Creates the Perfect Tea Party

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center has created the perfect event! Join them for an afternoon tea in the center’s beautiful setting from noon to 1:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

Learn about the history of teas and the part they play in our society. Annmarie Garden’s tea display will feature an assortment of specialty teas along with delicious homemade scones, tea cookies, and pastries. Attendees will be served a tasting plate of a quiche of the day and soup or salad.

Tour the featured exhibits in the two galleries, enjoy the Sculpture Garden and what each season has to offer, and shop in the unique Gift Shop.

The newest exhibit is Kindred: Celebrating Our Ancestors. Artists were asked to celebrate the stories, people, and places that define their lives. Dozens of pieces are being featured. The exhibit will run until Jan. 28, 2018.

The afternoon tea is a wonderful idea for group trips, parties, or a special afternoon out.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Click here to register.

Call 410-326-4640 for more information.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Follow Annmarie Garden Sculpture Garden and Art Center on Facebook.

For more about Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center, visit its Leader member page.