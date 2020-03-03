Affordable Apartments @ Gate 1

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Patuxent Cove’s first tenants are moving in to the newest apartments complex in St. Mary’s County, 1 1/2 miles from Gate 1 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD.

The first two-buildings of the 60-apartment complex are completed and offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Applications are available at the Leasing Office in the Community Center at 22014 Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Visit!

There are two upcoming open houses scheduled: Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday March 14, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Leasing Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 7 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 2 pm. Applications can be picked up in person at the Community Building, which is located in the center of the Patuxent Cove complex, or via email at patuxentcove@coniferllc.com. Return applications in person, email, or at the address above.

Everything is brand new. The kitchens are fully equipped — even a full-size microwave — with Energy Star-rated appliances that additionally include a dishwasher. Every apartment has a washer and dryer hookup, central air conditioning, and 24-hour maintenance. This is a smoke-free community with beautifully landscaped grounds, and a porch or balcony with each apartment. The lawn around the Community Center includes a playground. Small pets are welcome, although restrictions do apply.

Patuxent Cove is fully accessible and affordable. Income restrictions apply.

1-Bedroom, 1-Bath (760 sq. ft.) rents for up to $1,250

2-Bedroom, 1 Bath (1159 sq. ft.): up to $1,400

3-Bedroom, 1.5 Bath (1559 sq. ft.): up to $1,600 Lease Terms include a standard 12-month lease, with Security Deposit of 1 month’s rent; a Pet deposit: $300 (non-refundable); and an Application Fee: $35 per adult

To learn more, visit the Patuxent Cove website.

There is a veterans preference for Patuxent Cove. In conjunction with resident services provided by St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation, Three Oaks Center also will work with Patuxent Cove residents regarding specialized benefits related to the Veterans Administration.

The Patuxent Cove community won Maryland tax credits to draw private investment into Lexington Park to address a shortage of affordable housing in St. Mary’s County. The award, based on the demand for more affordable and workforce housing in the region, also indicated a specific need to address veteran homelessness. And also accessibility. Patuxent Cove is handicap accessible.

Along with the state of Maryland’s tax credit program, the St. Mary’s County commissioners helped leverage private investment for the $22 million apartment complex. The county delayed collection of the increase of the property’s value during its early years. The tax adjustments save sufficient costs to make the developments more attractive to private investors. The ultimate increase in the value of the property both rewards the investor and an increasing property tax return for the governments as well.

For more information about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Development Corporation is a nonprofit agency promoting public and private investment in St. Mary’s County communities. The corporation was created in 1985, and seeks to develop community infrastructure projects designed to revitalize and boost investment in commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Conifer Realty is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Since its inception in 1975, Conifer has grown considerably – currently owning and managing nearly 15,000 multifamily units representing 223 apartment communities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. In addition, the company consistently maintains a pipeline of over 30 unique projects in various stages of the development process. For more information, please visit its webpage.