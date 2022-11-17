Aeropark Farmer’s Market: Nov. 20

Historic Sotterley will sponsor the next Aeropark Farmer’s Market November 20 from 9 am – 1 pm, just in time to shop for Thanksgiving.

The Aeropark is located at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland, six miles north of NAS Patuxent River. Access to the airport is via MD Route 235 and Airport Road, at the northern entrance to the Wildewood shopping center and Wildewood Group’s professional office park.

The Aeropark Farmer’s Market offers the produce, baked goods, oils, and more to help make your holiday delicious! There will also be Stuffed Ham available, but supplies are limited – you can guarantee you get your ham by ordering ahead at 301-737-2714 and picking it up at the market.

The market is located inside the Capt. Walter Francis Duke Terminal building so you can enjoy watching the planes go by no matter the weather.

This Airport Farmer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home! Pick up fresh and local goods like oysters, meats, fresh bread, oils, vinegars, baked goods, and fall produce to make your meals unique. Check out our vendor list on Sotterley’s website here.