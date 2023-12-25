A Christmas Day Military History Quiz

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 25, 2023

The US military has had some notable events that occurred on December 25. The Department of Defense asks: How well do you know your Christmas Day military history?

For example, in 1776, who crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night with the Continental Army to surprise the British at the Battle of Trenton?

Or, in 1972, President Richard Nixon ordered “11 Days of Christmas,” 11 successive days of raids by an aircraft that would bomb the North Vietnamese in Operation Linebacker II. What aircraft was it?

Take the quiz here.

DoD also offers quizzes to test your knowledge of Desert Storm and your aeronautical knowledge.