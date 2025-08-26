8 Places to Chase MD’s Chesapeake Channa

The toothy, slimy Chesapeake Channa isn’t native to our waters, but many Maryland anglers have a sense of pride in fishing for them. (Maryland DNR photo)

The Chesapeake Channa, or snakehead, has developed a dedicated following in the sportfishing community–even though they’ve been an unwelcome addition to Maryland waterways.

These invasive predators known primarily as snakeheads were coined Chesapeake Channa by the Maryland General Assembly in 2024.

Whatever you call this fish, Maryland Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists and avid anglers have seen populations of Channa in Maryland grow since their arrival in 2002. They have spread rapidly through the Potomac River watershed and established a strong presence in nearly every tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

Though they are considered a freshwater fish, Chesapeake Channa can tolerate moderate salinity and have been observed in the saltiest parts of the Chesapeake Bay, where rates range from 10% to 12%. Decreases in salinity from heavy rainfall and flooding increases dispersal of the species, enabling the fish to spread from rivermouths to the Bay’s mainstem, and into nearby rivers.

One silver lining in the spread of Chesapeake Channa is its recreational value, along with its culinary reputation as a delicious whitefish with a consistency and taste similar to halibut. Anglers across Maryland have opportunities to target the invasive species from the lower reaches of the Eastern Shore to increasingly further north up the Potomac River and many places in between. A guided experience will give anglers the best chances of hooking a Channa and customers have the choice of chartering boats, kayak trips, or nighttime bowfishing excursions.

“I’ve personally been fishing for snakeheads for the last 10 years,” said Captain Mike Renzi of Hydra Bowfishing. “The fishing gets more productive year after year, with this season being our best one yet. This is due to what seems like a growing population as well as a wealth of knowledge and an arsenal of techniques that grows every time I target them. The best and most exciting way to get out and get on some snakeheads is without a doubt hiring an experienced guide service to take you out and teach you the ins and outs of fishing for snakehead!”

If you’re the do-it-yourself type and on the hunt for a tasty Channa fillet or want the action of hooking into a hard-fighting, aggressive-striking fish, Maryland has more than enough places for you to cast a line. DNR asked avid anglers, professional guides, and fisheries biologists for the best places to catch a Chesapeake Channa – and the results might surprise you. Keep in mind that catch-and-release fishing for Channa is highly discouraged, and removing them from Maryland’s waterbodies is the best way to tackle this invasive species. Anglers who catch them can make use of them in multiple ways rather than eating them.

Southern Maryland

Anglers pursuing Channa in Southern Maryland should fish in the tidal tributaries of the Potomac, especially notable areas like Mattawoman Creek. The Mattawoman has produced at least one former state-record Channa and is a prolific spot for both hook and line anglers and bowfishermen to target large fish.

An added benefit of fishing in Mattawoman Creek is the abundant largemouth bass population, which draws professional fishing tournaments to the region. The Sweden Point Marina at Smallwood State Park is a good place to launch a boat or kayak, while shore anglers might enjoy better success further upstream at Mattingly Park.

Mallows Bay is another Potomac tributary, best known for its “Ghost Fleet” of sunken wooden ships. Roughly 200 vessels constructed and then abandoned in the early 1900s lie submerged – some not entirely – now providing structure and sanctuary for a variety of fish. Chesapeake Channa lurk in the shallow waters of Mallows Bay, which is best navigated by kayak or canoe. Access is provided via the Mallows Bay Park in Nanjemoy, managed by Charles County.

Eastern Shore

Southern Dorchester County’s Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge has historically been known as one of the most productive fishing grounds in the fish’s range. The tidal marshes, dense aquatic vegetation, and variety of access points make it an ideal location for anglers looking to catch both sizable Chesapeake Channa and large quantities of them as well. Shoreline fishing at Blackwater is permitted from the causeway over the Little Blackwater River on Key Wallace Drive, but kayak and canoe anglers should also take advantage of areas accessed by soft launches on Golden Hill Road and Egypt Road. Outfitters such as Blackwater Adventures offer rentals and guided fishing for those looking for an all-in-one experience.

Invasive Channa can also be found along the Nanticoke River, which offers fishing opportunities from boat, paddlecraft, or shore. Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown has a license-free fishing area where Channa have been found, while the nearby Marshyhope Creek is known for Channa catches throughout the system and even across the Delaware state line.

Central Maryland

The Conowingo Dam lends itself to a wide variety of catches including striped bass, invasive blue and flathead catfishes, walleye, and even Chesapeake Channa in the turbulent discharge of the Susquehanna River. Conowingo Fisherman’s Park in Darlington provides ample shoreline for anglers and waders to post up with long-range casting or bottom-fishing outfits. There’s also a small boat ramp suitable for smaller vessels, though caution should be exercised regarding water releases from the dam and both submerged and exposed rocky areas. Anglers planning on fishing the area can call the dam’s hotline at 1-877-457-2525 for information on water flows and the number of gates open. The dam also operates a fish lift, which acts as an elevator for migrating fish to move upstream, and caught more than 2,000 Chesapeake Channa between March and June of last year.

The Gunpowder River is another Channa hotspot, with catches documented from the mouth of the river where it meets the Chesapeake, all the way throughout Big Gunpowder Falls, and into Loch Raven Reservoir. Within Gunpowder Falls State Park, boaters and paddlers can access Dundee Creek, Saltpeter Creek, and the Gunpowder itself via the ramp at Dundee Creek Marina in Middle River. Dundee Creek is also home to the annual “Snakes on the Dundee” fishing derby. Another launch option for smaller craft is Mariner Point Park in Joppatowne, closer to the intersection of the Gunpowder River, Big Gunpowder Falls, and Little Gunpowder Falls.

Western Maryland

While widespread Channa distribution hasn’t yet reached Maryland’s westernmost counties, catches have been recorded as far north as Dam No. 4 of the Potomac River. Targeting Chesapeake Channa in this region might prove difficult – most catches in the upper Potomac will vary between smallmouth bass, catfish, and walleye.

For Western Maryland Channa anglers looking for better odds, Little Seneca Lake outside of Germantown can be worth the commute. Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds provides a boat ramp and kayak-launching area, though combustion motors aren’t allowed. Several types of watercraft can be rented on site for those without their own. Recent DNR surveys in Little Seneca Lake collected Channa in 11 of 12 sites that were sampled in 2023.

Find Your Own Honey Hole

With a few publicly available resources and a little research, anglers could be lucky enough to stumble upon a new Channa hotspot. Maryland’s public angler access map shows boat ramps, soft launches, parks, and other areas open to the public for fishing. The U.S. Geological Survey also keeps record of reported Chesapeake Channa – both via angler catch and surveying/sampling – and produces the result in their Nonindigenous Aquatic Species map. Use these resources to your advantage and make use of this fishery that Maryland anglers never asked for, but appreciate its sportfishing value nonetheless.