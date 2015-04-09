61st Month of Private Sector Job Growth

Posted for Congressman Steny Hoyer

WASHINGTON, DC – House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Department of Labor released its jobs report for March:

“With 129,000 new private sector jobs created, March saw the sixty-first month of consecutive private sector job growth. Our economy has been making strides, but there is much more Congress can do to remove uncertainty for businesses seeking to invest here and create the kind of jobs that ensure America’s workers share in the benefits of recovery through higher wages and access to opportunities.

“The most glaring of these potential roadblocks to long-term investments in our nation’s future is the irrational policy of sequester. Congress ought to be taking bipartisan action now to replace both the defense and nondefense spending caps so that we can invest in economic competitiveness by supporting innovation, strengthening our education system, and building and repairing infrastructure. The budget that House Republicans passed last week does just the opposite: unfortunately, it continues the sequester’s disinvestment in our economic competitiveness.

“House Democrats will continue to promote commonsense policies that will help businesses create high-paying jobs here in our country, such as those included in the bipartisan Make It In America plan. I urge my Republican colleagues to work with Democrats to help more Americans find the jobs they seek and feel the benefits of our recovery in their own lives.”