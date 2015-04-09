61st Month of Private Sector Job Growth
WASHINGTON, DC – House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Department of Labor released its jobs report for March:
“With 129,000 new private sector jobs created, March saw the sixty-first month of consecutive private sector job growth. Our economy has been making strides, but there is much more Congress can do to remove uncertainty for businesses seeking to invest here and create the kind of jobs that ensure America’s workers share in the benefits of recovery through higher wages and access to opportunities.
“The most glaring of these potential roadblocks to long-term investments in our nation’s future is the irrational policy of sequester. Congress ought to be taking bipartisan action now to replace both the defense and nondefense spending caps so that we can invest in economic competitiveness by supporting innovation, strengthening our education system, and building and repairing infrastructure. The budget that House Republicans passed last week does just the opposite: unfortunately, it continues the sequester’s disinvestment in our economic competitiveness.
“House Democrats will continue to promote commonsense policies that will help businesses create high-paying jobs here in our country, such as those included in the bipartisan Make It In America plan. I urge my Republican colleagues to work with Democrats to help more Americans find the jobs they seek and feel the benefits of our recovery in their own lives.”
Yes, some in congress are talking out of both sides of their mouths. They tell their constituents, that government plays favorites with big corporations, which it does do, but then they proceed to do just that themselves. Oil and gas industries, banks and defense corporations are the biggest dippers into our collective til. What we need are programs like Germany is doing, who now enjoys 74% renewable energy, making their energy super cheap. German educates their population which is why they enjoy lots of jobs making parts for our IPhones. I like the writings of Jeremy Rifkin who advises the European Union and European leaders. Even the banks are jumping on board now. Read “The Third Industrial Revolution” and “The Zero Marginal Cost Society”. It’s not that he has all of the answers or that I agree with everything he proposes or with what Europe is doing. But we are foolish not to give these movements a good hard look and see if we can use them. I’m sure we would benefit.