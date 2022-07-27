6 Fifth District Projects in Minibus Funding Package

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer tours the Southern Crossing transitional housing facility in March 2022 to get an update on the services provided at LifeStyles of Maryland’s new location in Charles County. @LeaderHoyer Twitter photo

Funding for six projects in Maryland’s Fifth District is included in the FY2023 Minibus legislation that recently passed the House, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

The appropriations package now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Every project Congressman Hoyer advocated for in this year’s Community Project Funding process received funding, while 11 projects were fully funded. As part of this year’s process, the congressman solicited requests on his website and submitted 15 projects to the Appropriations Committee. Each member is limited to no more than 15 Community Project Funding requests.

“Every community in the Fifth District can celebrate these victories today,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I’m glad to deliver these wins on behalf of the families in my district. These investments throughout the Fifth District will make a significant impact in the lives of our people. The funding I fought for will help energize infrastructure projects, work to make our communities safer, help end hunger in our communities, and strengthen our health care resources. I was glad to see this package pass the House and urge the Senate to act quickly so that the Fifth District can see results soon.”

Congressman Hoyer secured the following Community Project Funding requests in the FY2023 Minibus Appropriations Package:

$500,000 for LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation to support Phase III of the Southern Crossing project, which will renovate 13 transitional supportive housing units for 25 individuals to have access to safe and affordable housing. This program will also provide supportive services to the most underserved in our community such as financial management, credit repair, workforce development and behavioral health services that will help residents successfully transition to market rate rent at the successful completion of the program.

Congressman Hoyer also secured the following projects in other appropriations bills reported by the House Appropriations Committee:

$400,000 for the juvenile pre-arrest diversion Fresh START Program designed to decriminalize behaviors while holding youth accountable, reduce racial and ethnic disparities in the criminal charging process, and provide early intervention and services to youth impacted by trauma, mental health, and/or substance abuse needs. This funding will be used to increase staffing at the program to allow for increased capacity and enhancing the program’s services.

