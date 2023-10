5K to Benefit Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 6, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Pixabay.com photo by icsilviu)

Join Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust for a morning of fitness, fun, and prizes at the 5K Turtle Trot at 10am Saturday, October 14, at Point Lookout State Park.

Enjoy stunning views and historic grounds for a 5K walk or run in the park. Bring your kiddos and decorate your stroller or wagon with a turtle theme. Food trucks will be on site for after the race.

Cost to enter is $20 for adults and $15 for children.

Sign up here.