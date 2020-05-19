4th Building Opens at Patuxent Cove

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Patuxent Cove, the newest apartment complex in St. Mary’s County, continues to lease apartments with video tours, and scheduled, non-contact tours. Prime location and affordable rents are quickly filling the complex at 22014 Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, just 1 1/2 miles from Gate 1 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Tenants have been steadily moving in, observing social distancing and other safety precautions.

The fourth building has just opened as well. Applications are available. Visit the Patuxent Cove Leasing Information Site to get information on how to apply. Interviews are being conducted via telecommunication and in person by appointment at 6-foot distance. Furniture and frequently touched surfaces are sanitized in between each appointment.

In some cases, Patuxent Cove will utilize digital signatures and document sharing via email to minimize direct contact with paper.

Everything at Patuxent Cove is brand new. The kitchens are fully equipped — even a full-size microwave — with Energy Star-rated appliances that additionally include a dishwasher. Every apartment has a washer and dryer hookup, central air conditioning, and 24-hour maintenance. This is a smoke-free community with beautifully landscaped grounds, and a porch or balcony with each apartment. The lawn around the Community Center includes a playground. Small pets are welcome, although restrictions do apply.

Patuxent Cove is fully accessible and affordable. Income restrictions apply.

1-Bedroom, 1-Bath (760 square feet) rents for up to $1,250

2-Bedroom, 1 Bath (1159 square feet): up to $1,400

3-Bedroom, 1.5 Bath (1559 square feet): up to $1,600 Lease Terms include a standard 12-month lease, with Security Deposit of 1 month’s rent; a Pet deposit: $300 (non-refundable); and an Application Fee: $35 per adult

There is a veterans preference for Patuxent Cove. In conjunction with resident services provided by St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation, Three Oaks Center also will work with Patuxent Cove residents regarding specialized benefits related to the Veterans Administration.

St. Mary’s County Development Corporation is a nonprofit agency promoting public and private investment in St. Mary’s County communities. The corporation was created in 1985, and seeks to develop community infrastructure projects designed to revitalize and boost investment in commercial and residential neighborhoods. For more information about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

Conifer Realty is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Since its inception in 1975, Conifer has grown considerably – currently owning and managing nearly 15,000 multifamily units representing 223 apartment communities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. In addition, the company consistently maintains a pipeline of over 30 unique projects in various stages of the development process. For more information, please visit its webpage.