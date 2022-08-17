3 Nights Left for Shakespeare in the City

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 · Leave a Comment

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the 10th anniversary of The Newtowne Players’ partnership with Historic St. Mary’s City. (Photo courtesy of The Newtowne Players)

There are only three nights left to catch The Newtowne Players performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Historic St. Mary’s City.

Performances will be held outside on the State House lawn Thursday through Saturday, August 18-20, 2022. Curtain is at 7:30 pm.

This Shakespeare in the City production is being held in collaboration with HSMC.

​First performed around 1596, Shakespeare’s comic fantasy of four lovers who find themselves bewitched by fairies is a sly reckoning with love, jealousy, and marriage. For centuries it’s been one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays.

Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have the fairy, Puck, make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. In the end, Puck reverses the magic, and the two couples reconcile and marry.

Tickets are adults $18; seniors/students/military $15; and children $13. Purchase tickets here.

The show takes place outdoors. Bring blankets, chairs, and bug spray. There will be no cash sales for this performance. Tickets bought online will be the only tickets accepted.

Venue: St. Mary’s City, 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, MD.

Beth Sanford will be directing the play, with assistant director Kenny Faison. Producers will be Aaron Meisinger and Jenny Meisinger.

Here’s the cast:

Theseus (& fairy) – Kate Donnelly

Hippolyta (& fairy) – Holly Jender

Lysander – Brandon Maher

Demetrius – Steve Pugh

Hermia – Camilla Rodgers

Helena – Emily Quade

Egeus – Emily Funderburk

Oberon – Jeff Maher

Titania – Shemika Renée

Puck – Rachel Fusco

Peaseblossom – Emily Funderburk

Cobweb – Laura Belmonte

Mustardseed – Katie Labrie

Moth – Elinor Belcher

Nick Bottom (Pyramus) – Aaron Meisinger

Peter Quince (Director) – Rebecca Waters

Francis Flute (Thisby) – Alex Waters

Tom Snout (the Wall) – Allie Latham

Snug (the Lion) – Linda Hiortdahl

Robin Starveling (Moonshine) – Erin Fischer

Dancing Fairies – Lorelai Moss, Adelaide Pugh