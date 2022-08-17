3 Nights Left for Shakespeare in the City
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the 10th anniversary of The Newtowne Players’ partnership with Historic St. Mary’s City. (Photo courtesy of The Newtowne Players)
There are only three nights left to catch The Newtowne Players performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Historic St. Mary’s City.
Performances will be held outside on the State House lawn Thursday through Saturday, August 18-20, 2022. Curtain is at 7:30 pm.
This Shakespeare in the City production is being held in collaboration with HSMC.
First performed around 1596, Shakespeare’s comic fantasy of four lovers who find themselves bewitched by fairies is a sly reckoning with love, jealousy, and marriage. For centuries it’s been one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays.
Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have the fairy, Puck, make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. In the end, Puck reverses the magic, and the two couples reconcile and marry.
Tickets are adults $18; seniors/students/military $15; and children $13. Purchase tickets here.
The show takes place outdoors. Bring blankets, chairs, and bug spray. There will be no cash sales for this performance. Tickets bought online will be the only tickets accepted.
Venue: St. Mary’s City, 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, MD.
Beth Sanford will be directing the play, with assistant director Kenny Faison. Producers will be Aaron Meisinger and Jenny Meisinger.
Here’s the cast:
Theseus (& fairy) – Kate Donnelly
Hippolyta (& fairy) – Holly Jender
Lysander – Brandon Maher
Demetrius – Steve Pugh
Hermia – Camilla Rodgers
Helena – Emily Quade
Egeus – Emily Funderburk
Oberon – Jeff Maher
Titania – Shemika Renée
Puck – Rachel Fusco
Peaseblossom – Emily Funderburk
Cobweb – Laura Belmonte
Mustardseed – Katie Labrie
Moth – Elinor Belcher
Nick Bottom (Pyramus) – Aaron Meisinger
Peter Quince (Director) – Rebecca Waters
Francis Flute (Thisby) – Alex Waters
Tom Snout (the Wall) – Allie Latham
Snug (the Lion) – Linda Hiortdahl
Robin Starveling (Moonshine) – Erin Fischer
Dancing Fairies – Lorelai Moss, Adelaide Pugh