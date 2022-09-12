14th Pax Defense Forum 9/29/22

The Patuxent Partnership and The Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host the 14th Annual Patuxent Defense Forum — “NATO’s Expansion and the Implications for Global Security”– on Thursday, September 29, 2022; 9 .. – 4:30 pm; Cole Cinema; St. Mary’s College of Maryland; 47645 College Drive; St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

Keynote speaker will be ADM James G. Foggo, USN (Retired), Dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States.

This is a joint program hosted by TPP and The Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The program is FREE to all active duty and government employees.

AGENDA (Panelists to be confirmed)

8-9am Check-in, Networking, and Continental Breakfast

9-9:45am Keynote: ADM James G. Foggo, USN (Retired), Dean, Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States

9:45-10am Break

10-11:30am Panel I: Strength in numbers: Will NATO become the big tent for all of Europe?

11:30am-12:30pm Lunch (Great Room)

12:30-2pm Panel II: Will NATO’s expansion produce a backlash from Russia?

2-2:15pm Break

2:15-3:45pm Panel III: How does a strengthened NATO redefine global security?

3:45-4:15pm Attendee Comments and Closing Remarks

4:30-5:30 Reception (Aldom Lounge)

ABOUT THE PATUXENT DEFENSE FORUM

This annual forum brings together leading academics, highly ranked military officers and key policy analysts in government and business at St. Mary’s College campus to discuss issues central to US foreign affairs and national defense. It is a unique, all-day forum designed to encourage diverse groups within the defense community to share information, network, and critically analyze policies and concepts affecting our national defense. We look forward to a robust exchange of ideas and opinions.

REGISTRATION

$75 – TPP members, SMCM Alums, 1634 Society

$100 – non-members

REFUND POLICY:

TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. We welcome substitutions. In the event that the facility is closed on the day of the program due to inclement weather, TPP will refund your registration fee.

About The Patuxent Partnership and The Center for the Study of Democracy

The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) works with government, industry and academia on initiatives in science, technology and innovation, hosts programs of interest to NAVAIR and the broader DoD community and supports workforce development including education initiatives & professional development.

The Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) explores contemporary and historical issues associated with the ideas of democracy, liberty, and justice in national and international contexts. It supports research that enhances our understanding of liberal democracy and its critics. CSD facilitates activities that strengthen democracy and the rule of law; enhance security and individual freedoms; invigorate the civil society; encourage free enterprise; and increase economic, environmental, educational, and cultural equity.

CONTINUOUS LEARNING:

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to 8 CL points.

Points must be manually logged into eDACM: https://www.atrrs.army.mil/channels/navyedacm/Login/Logout.aspx