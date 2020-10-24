Zoom on Halloween to Sleepy Hollow

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 24, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Need a scary story for Halloween? You’ve got it! The Twin Beach Players are presenting the classic Halloween story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” via Zoom Friday and Saturday, October 30-31, at 8 pm and Sunday, November 1, at 7 pm.

A fresh and faithful adaptation of Washington Irving’s original American ghost story, by playwright Mark Scharf, follows the sometimes comic, sometimes sad, sometimes scary misadventures of the new schoolmaster Ichabod Crane as he tries to fit into the enchanted village of Sleepy Hollow and win the hand of the beautiful Katrina.

To succeed, Ichabod Crane must not only compete for Katrina’s favor with the wild and handsome Brom Van Brunt but must also survive the chief spirit of a haunted land- the Headless Horseman.

Visit Twin Beach Players for information or tickets or here for tickets and event details. Tickets are $15 per individual, or $20 per family.

Casting for the Zoom Production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”:

Washington Irving/Abraham “Brom” Van Brunt — Brian Davis Sleepy Hollow Boy #1 — Ken Niemi Sleepy Hollow Boy #2 — Rick Thompson Sleepy Hollow Boy #3 — Justin McCright Ichabod Crane — Matthew Konerth Katrina — Julia Mozingo Balthus Van Tassell — Ken Niemi Dirk Van Houton — Rick Thompson Mrs. Van Tassel — Jeanne Louise Mrs. Van Houton — Alexys Adams Mother Van Ripper — Kate Harrison Mr. Van Ripper — Justin McCright Director — Sid Curl Producer/Virtual Stage Manager — Melissia Nikolaus Special Effects Designer — Matthew Konerth Costumes/Props — Dawn Denison Thanks to Plastic Laser Kitty – 3D Printing for Diorama Materials