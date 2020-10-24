October 24, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Zoom on Halloween to Sleepy Hollow

Saturday, October 24, 2020 

Need a scary story for Halloween? You’ve got it! The Twin Beach Players are presenting the classic Halloween story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” via Zoom Friday and Saturday, October 30-31, at 8 pm and Sunday, November 1, at 7 pm.

A fresh and faithful adaptation of Washington Irving’s original American ghost story, by playwright Mark Scharf, follows the sometimes comic, sometimes sad, sometimes scary misadventures of the new schoolmaster Ichabod Crane as he tries to fit into the enchanted village of Sleepy Hollow and win the hand of the beautiful Katrina.

To succeed, Ichabod Crane must not only compete for Katrina’s favor with the wild and handsome Brom Van Brunt but must also survive the chief spirit of a haunted land- the Headless Horseman.

Visit Twin Beach Players for information or tickets or here for tickets and event details. Tickets are $15 per individual, or $20 per family.

Casting for the Zoom Production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”:

Washington Irving/Abraham “Brom” Van Brunt  — Brian Davis

Sleepy Hollow Boy #1 Ken Niemi

Sleepy Hollow Boy #2 —  Rick Thompson

Sleepy Hollow Boy #3 —  Justin McCright

Ichabod Crane — Matthew Konerth

Katrina — Julia Mozingo

Balthus Van Tassell — Ken Niemi

Dirk Van Houton — Rick Thompson

Mrs. Van Tassel — Jeanne Louise

Mrs. Van Houton — Alexys Adams

Mother Van Ripper — Kate Harrison

Mr. Van Ripper — Justin McCright

Director — Sid Curl

Producer/Virtual Stage Manager — Melissia Nikolaus

Special Effects Designer — Matthew Konerth

Costumes/Props — Dawn Denison

Thanks to Plastic Laser Kitty – 3D Printing for Diorama Materials

