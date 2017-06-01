Youth Mapping Project Seeks Coordinator

The Community Youth Mapping project is now recruiting three field supervisors and one project coordinator for seven weeks this summer from July 10 to Aug. 25, 2017. The project is looking for adults who enjoy working with young people to support their growth and development, and to help them gain skills and confidence. These positions also involve some interest in field research, and the ability to coordinate and supervise.

Click here to view the job description and required skills, responsibilities, and expectations for the position.

The St. Mary’s County project will be guided by professionals at Block-by-Block Consulting, which has decades of experience implementing CYM projects in over 150 locations nationwide. They will provide a half-day training for the project coordinator and field supervisors, followed by two days of further training along with the Youth Mappers.

Submit letters of interest by email or by mail to Tri-County Youth Services Bureau, 75 Industrial Park rive, Waldorf, MD 20604. The deadline for those letters is Monday, June 5.

Young people will be conducting a block-by-block inventory of resources in the Lexington Park, Great Mills, Park Hall, and California areas this summer. For six weeks, local youth will comb the community, surveying the public in commercial areas, and interview representatives of agencies and local businesses. Their objective is to collect information about the nature of places, people, and activities of relevance to young people, their families, and the community. This is the first step of the Community Youth Mapping project to inventory local resources for young people and families and inform the community about plans for a youth center.

By the end of the summer, the community mapping project will have information with which to discuss needs and gaps, opportunities for additional activities, and first steps toward establishing a community center with a strong focus on young people. The data also will result in a smartphone app with which young people, their parents, mentors, educators, and the broader community can identify activities according to interest or date and time.

For more information on the mapping project, contact Marcia Greenberg of the Community Youth Mapping Steering Committee at megreenberg@md.metrocast.net or 301-862-2930 or Laurel James, executive director of the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau, at ljames@tcysb.org or 301-643-0943.

Check out the St. Mary’s County Community/Youth Center Campaign efforts on Facebook.

The Community Youth Mapping Steering Committee is drawing on representation from various community organizations that share a common concern for young people and for the health and vitality of the Lexington Park area. These include the St. Mary’s County NAACP, Walden Sierra, Lexington Park Library, Bright Futures Enlightenment, Basketball4LYFE, Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, and Tri-County Youth Services Bureau.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700