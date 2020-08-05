YMCA Feasibility Study Set to Begin

The St. Mary’s County commissioners have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the YMCA of Chesapeake to conduct a feasibility study for a YMCA in St. Mary’s County. In addition, they approved a fundraising study.

The commissioners heard a brief from Bennet Wilson, chairwoman of the YMCA Exploratory Committee, during their July 28 meeting that featured information and data gathered by the committee over the past several months. The YMCA Exploratory Committee was formed in 2019 to investigate community needs, learn about YMCA programs and services; identify potential locations for a facility; discuss possible facility amenities; and gauge fundraising capacity.

The feasibility study will gather data to validate the findings of the committee or add details to the proposed scope of work.

