Wound Healing Center Is Center of the Year

The Wound Healing Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown was recently named the Atlantic Zone’s Center of the Year by Healogics. Pictured are staff members Shelby Morris, RN; Jodi Black, clinical coordinator; Lisa Nelson, RN, program director; Richard Greengold, MD, medical director; John Harvey, MD, vascular surgeon; Dawn Kilinski, RN; Denise Tucker; and Jamie Smith.

The Wound Healing Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown has a new honor to tout. The center has been named the Atlantic Zone’s Center of the Year by Healogics Inc. — one of just seven centers out of nearly 700 to achieve this status.

Qualifying for Center of the Year is not easy. Stringent quality measures must be met, like achieving high healing outcomes, low number of days to heal, and excellent patient satisfaction ratings.

Also, the Wound Healing Center has earned the Center of Excellence distinction and has been named to the President’s Circle for its outstanding patient care.

“This is a tremendous honor for us,” said Lisa Nelson, who is the operations specialist and clinical program director for the Wound Healing Center. “These accolades demonstrate our commitment to assisting patients in our community to live better by receiving specialized treatment at our facility. We are very proud to have been named the Center of the Year for the Atlantic Zone.”

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Wound Healing Center is one of 700 members of the Healogics network of wound care centers across the country, offering highly specialized services to patients who suffer diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Treatments at the center include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, growth factor therapies, negative pressure wound therapy, and bio-engineered tissue substitutes. Patients get customized wound care plans, which can involve weekly treatments until the wound begins to heal. In some cases, this treatment can prevent the need for limb amputation.

