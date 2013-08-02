Where in the World? Not So Easy This Time

The July 19 edition of the LexLeader brought us the ninth installment of the Where in the World Is That? photo contest—and frankly it was a no brainer. The photo posted was too easy to identify by far and correct guesses rained in, with the first person to nail the subject matter being Robin A. Congrats to Robin who correctly said that the photo was The Three Bears House (also known as The Telescope House) on Bull Run Road on the way to Breton Bay. Stephen H, E Smith and JoAnn W also correctly registered guesses. Faithful reader Chris N, however, somehow thought we were in Switzerland. Sorry, Chris, no prize for you. Sara L was closer, guessing that the house was on the grounds of Sotterley Plantation.

Here is how the photo contest works. All shots are of objects or scenes that can be found in plain view and that are open to one and all, yet perhaps not immediately identifiable except to those with keen powers of observation. The photographs might have been taken from an unusual angle or bathed in a strange light or cropped to make their identity not immediately apparent. The subjects presented in the photographs are largely found in St. Mary’s County or surrounding Southern Maryland, but might on occasion be located in Washington or Baltimore or… somewhere else. We would like to say there will be no tricks played on readers, but that might not be entirely true.

At the end of this article there is a form available for readers to easily submit their guesses—and you all should take a stab at being a winner as the contest is no longer just about fame and glory, but prizes! Yes, the first reader to submit the right guess as to the identity and whereabouts of the scene displayed in the photograph will receive a modest gift from the archives of JefClarkArt. (Please note: submitting a guess does not land you on any mailing list!) So, for the July 19 contest, Robin A needs to send an e-mail to JefClark@aol.com and provide her full name and address and a prize will be sent her way. We are still waiting on e-mails from the July 5 contest in which Jack, Ann, and Jane won prizes yet to be claimed.

Because our last posting was too easily guessed, the August 2 edition of Where in the World has jumped up a step or two in terms of difficulty. So, readers will have to think a little more this time around. We need to hear from all of you soon as to what you think you are seeing.

JefClarkArt was launched in early 2012 by Jeffrey Clark who operates a customized photography business from his studio on St. George Island. By going to his website and clicking on the Flickr Photostream option, readers can view and perhaps purchase an intriguing array of photographs taken across Southern Maryland, Nova Scotia, South Africa, Baltimore, Washington, Antietam Battlefield and lots of other places.