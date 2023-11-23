Workshop Proposals Sought for STEM-ING Event

For the past 11 years, NAWCAD and The Patuxent Partnership have collaborated to host the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics- Inspiring the Next Generation (STEM-ING) event. The one-day event, scheduled for May 18, 2024, is designed for middle school girls in the local tri-county region to gain more confidence in STEM activities and learn about STEM fields and associated careers.

During the event, the students will attend three STEM-related workshops. Every year, STEM-ING hosts new workshops so that returning students can participate in new and different workshops from the previous year.

STEM-ING is currently looking for new workshops and activities for next year’s event.

If you are interested in submitting a workshop proposal, review the overview and template forms here. Keep in mind that the workshop should be geared toward middle school aged students. All proposals are requested to be submitted to [email protected] by January 12, 2024.

If you have any additional questions on the STEM-ING event, email [email protected].

