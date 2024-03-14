Work on Mervell Dean & 235

Utility Work Scheduled for Mervell Dean Road & MD 235

Residents Should Expect Traffic Delays & Use Caution

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation announced upcoming utility work at the corner of Mervell Dean Road and Maryland Route 235 (Three Notch Road).

Residents may experience related traffic delays and/or brief road closures on or around Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Local traffic will be permitted only for access to residential entrances. Traffic disruptions may occur for a period of approximately one week, weather dependent.

Drivers are asked to please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as an additional reminder.