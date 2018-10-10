White Elected SMECO Board Chairman

SMECO’s directors elected new officers at the September board meeting. They are W. Michael Phipps, left, vice chairman; P. Scott White, chairman; Kenneth L. Dyson, secretary-treasurer; and Fern G. Brown, assistant secretary-treasurer.

P. Scott White was recently elected chairman of the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. The election was held at the board regular meeting Sept. 18, 2018. W. Michael Phipps of Owings was elected vice chairman. In addition, Samuel “Jack” Hammett received the Regional Service Award for Outstanding Service from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Also at the September board meeting, Kenneth L. Dyson of Hughesville was re-elected to the secretary-treasurer’s post, and Fern G. Brown of White Plains was re-elected as the assistant secretary-treasurer. Board officers’ terms are limited to five years. Richard A. Winkler of La Plata, former chairman, and W. Rayner Blair III of Lexington Park, former vice chairman, will continue to serve on SMECO’s board.

P. Scott White, who holds a St. Mary’s County seat on the SMECO board, is the president and CEO of Holmes-Tucker International Inc. He joined SMECO’s board in 2010. He received the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation in 2011 and the Board Leadership Certificate in 2018 from the NRECA. Recently, he received the Director Gold Certificate from NRECA. White represents SMECO on the board of ACES, a power marketing cooperative.

Mr. White retired from the US Navy with 20 years of active duty service, including participating in combat operations in Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, and he served as a systems engineer at the Naval Air Systems Command. Throughout his career as a naval flight officer, aerospace engineer, acquisition professional, and defense contractor, White has had experience with managing multimillion dollar projects, planning and executing military operations, and implementing technology-based management information systems to transform raw data into actionable information.

White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Virginia Military Institute and a Master of Science degree in systems management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Mike Phipps has represented Calvert County on SMECO’s board since 1998. He currently serves on the Board Risk Oversight Committee and is chairman of the Policy, Audit, and Budget Committee. He holds the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation, the Board Leadership Certificate, and the Director Gold certification from NRECA.

As a past president of the board of directors of the Calvert Farmland Trust, Mr. Phipps has worked to preserve farmland in the county. Since 1987, Mr. Phipps has been active in the Maryland Farm Bureau and for three years served as its statewide president. He has also served as a member of the Calvert County Planning Commission.

Mr. Phipps received his Bachelor of Science degree in business and management from the University of Maryland, University College. He is a farmer and licensed funeral director. He is also a member of a popular bluegrass band.

Jack Hammett, who received the NRECA Regional Service Award, has represented Calvert County on SMECO’s Board of Directors since 1990. He held the office of vice chairman from 2008 to 2013 and currently serves on the Personnel and Benefits Committee and the Board Risk Oversight Committee. He holds the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation, Director Gold certificate, and the Board Leadership Certificate from NRECA.

Mr. Hammett was recognized for his lasting contribution to advancing the goals of NRECA and helping to preserve and ensure the future of the electric cooperative model. Through his commitment to his community as a business owner, a founding member of a private school, an advocate for emergency management services, and a participant in service organizations, Mr. Hammett has made a meaningful impact on the positive development of Calvert County and the Southern Maryland region.

Owner of Hammett’s Building Services, he is a member and secretary of the Calvert County Plumbing Commission. He is past chairman of the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Commission and past member of the Maryland State Fire Commission. Mr. Hammett is a founding member, former board member, and treasurer of The Calverton School. In addition, Mr. Hammett is a member and past president of the Calvert County Lions Club, as well as a life member of the Calvert County Historical Society.

