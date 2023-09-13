Wheels & Wings @ Pax Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Wheels & Wings Car Show will be held at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Enjoy parking directly next to your favorite US Navy aircraft. Registered car attendees get museum access for themselves and a passenger for the day of the show. Vendors, food trucks, and museum activities will be on hand throughout the day. Trophies will be awarded for top category cars.

Gates open from 8 to 10am for car show registration and parking. No entries will be accepted after 10am. Preregistration is available here and costs $25. VIP parking: $30. Day-of registration: $30.

The show will open for spectators at 10am. Awards will be announced at 3pm.