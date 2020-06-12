Webinar to Explore Lessons Learned During Pandemic

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 12, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The smART Collaboration Working Group is planning the second webinar in its three-part series. The webinar will be offered 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 16. The last session will be July 14.

The topic of the June 16 session: Adapt. Respond. Thrive. The ART of Collaboration: Join an Action Group Based on Common Concerns.

This series is organized by the smART Collaboration Working Group comprised of members representing government, industry, academia, and non-profits.

In response to COVID-19, self-forming teams in Southern Maryland are demonstrating the spirited collaboration and adaptive thinking that are hallmarks of innovative communities. Join this webinar series that takes lessons from these teams to unleash the talent and resources of all who want to help Southern Maryland thrive, in this crisis and beyond it.

In the first webinar, Innovating in Crisis, attendees heard local success stories of collaboration and innovation to support those on the frontlines and others in crisis.

Attendees will share and discover additional community needs. Matt Scassero, director of the UMD UAS Test Site, and Kevin Switick, CEO of AVIAN, will host each the webinar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Learn more and register here.

July 14 — Contributing & Connecting to Community. Share your action group’s accomplishment.