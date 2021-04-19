Webinar Provided Security Cooperation Update

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 19, 2021

TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green and RADM Francis “Spanky” Morley

The Patuxent Partnership welcomed RADM Francis “Spanky” Morley — who addressed current Department of the Navy security cooperation efforts, foreign military sales, and international engagements — to its March 23 webinar.

RADM Morley is the director of the US Navy International Programs Office of the Secretary of the Navy.

More than 120 attendees from industry and government, from 19 states, joined the hour-long program. After his presentation, RADM Morley answered questions for 30 minutes.

RADM Morley, a native of Phoenix, AZ, has a B.SC in physics, M.SC in aviation systems, and is a graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School.

He is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, Joint Forces Staff College, Defense Systems Management College, George Washington University National Security Studies Program and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government National and International Security Program.

His assignments include F/A-18 pilot in Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) USS Independence (CV 62), VFA-83 USS George Washington (CVN 73), VFA-87 command with USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). to assuming duty as director, Navy International Programs, Office of the Secretary of the Navy in September 2016, he served as vice commander of Naval Air Systems Command at NAS Patuxent River.

