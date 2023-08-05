Want to Better Understand County Govt.?

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Want to gain a better understanding of St. Mary’s County government? The 2023 Citizens Academy is accepting applications for the nine-week overview of government operations.

The academy will meet on Tuesdays, between September 5 and November 7, from 6 to 9 pm at various county locations. It is open to St. Mary’s residents, 18 and older, and limited to 25 applicants. The program is free; registration is required.

Topics covered in Citizens Academy include County Administration, Economic Development, Recreation & Parks, Land Use & Growth Management, Public Works & Transportation, Emergency Services, as well as information from our partners at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, the Department of Social Services, and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission.

Citizens interested in learning more about the academy can click here to download a brochure and/or application. Deadline to apply is 5pm August 25, 2023.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.