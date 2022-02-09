Walter Reed Barracks: ‘Years’ of No Hot Water

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $94,902,277 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering services and supplies, to include capability defect package fixes and acoustic software improvement efforts in support of the continued development and sustainment of the P-8A Acoustic Operational Flight Program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (80%); Seattle, Washington (10%); California, Maryland (8%); and St. Louis, Missouri (2%), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(l). The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922D0007).

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $50,541,557 modification (P00011) to contract W911QX-20-C-0019 to explore the development of algorithms through the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence research. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $49,700,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for support services for life cycle management of programs within multiple ammunition product lines. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0009).

