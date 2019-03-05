Walden Offers More Hope for Tomorrow

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Pyramid Healthcare acquired Walden Sierra in October 2018, and since then, Pyramid Walden (doing business still as Walden) has been hard at work offering even more “help for today hope for tomorrow” to Southern Maryland.

“In the midst of the ongoing opioid addiction health crisis throughout the state, we are pleased to report expanded access to Walden’s continuum of care in Southern Maryland, particularly within our residential treatment programs,” said Kathleen O’Brien, chief development officer of Walden and CEO of Walden Sierra, in a news release. “We are also responding to opportunities to replicate thoughtfully our unique brand of service delivery in other communities who are seeking a similar service continuum around the state.”

The organization has taken several key steps to enhance Walden’s ability to serve the people who are most in need.

Walden has increased the number of beds that are available in the Anchor/Charlotte Hall inpatient treatment facility by almost 20 percent. An increased access and admissions team approach, complete with transportation to and from the inpatient treatment levels of care, has opened the doors for better and more rapid access, often on the same day, to treatment for those with the worst symptoms of substance use disorder.

Also, Walden has begun an expansion of programming at its transitional treatment campus in California, Md.

“Walden has always sought to build programming responsively around community need, and this expansion is another example of our dedication to helping our clients stabilize their recovery,” said Betsy Lenhart-Cooksey, clinical services director, in the release. At the same time, Walden’s outpatient treatment and recovery support services deliver a variety of options for community-based behavioral health care. Outpatient sites in Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and Waldorf provide substance use disorder outpatient and intensive outpatient options, plus mental health and medication assisted treatment for clients in the substance use programs.

The Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center and The Cove/DFZ adolescent clubhouse are still delivering a range of individual and group services related to supporting the process of healthy change. In all, more than 500 adolescents and adults have been served, on average, each month since October 2018.

“Walden remains committed to our collaborative partners and community projects,” said Laura Webb, associate executive director, in the release. Walden’s staff boasts robust participation in community projects for the most vulnerable of the region’s populations, including those affected by homelessness, justice-involvement, poverty, and the active addiction of family members or loss of a loved one to overdose.

Walden Sierra, a 501c3 organization, operates a 24-hour crisis hotline, 301-863-6661, for community members with any type of crisis. The hotline is an integral part of Walden Sierra’s crisis and trauma counseling for people experiencing domestic violence, relationship abuse, or sexual assault.

Members of the community can access Walden services by calling 301-997-1300 and following the prompts for admissions. It is also possible to walk into any locations to discuss services.

To talk with Walden’s leadership, contact Laura Webb (lwebb@pyramidwalden.com, 301-997-1300, ext. 804) or Betsy Lenhart-Cooksey (blenhart-cooksey@pyramidwalden.com, 301-997-1300, ext. 805.) Look for the organization’s fresh new look and more information about services at pyramidwalden.com.

Updated programming brochures are available now upon request or at one of the weekly Pop Up Recovery installations around the region.

About Walden

Walden offers a comprehensive array of crisis, behavioral health, trauma-focused, and recovery-supportive services. Created in 1973, Walden has continued to grow to meet the changing needs of people and families.

Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

For more information about Walden Behavioral Health visit their Leader member page.