Vote Centers & Drop Box Locations in St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 15, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections announces voting centers and drop box locations for the 2020 general election.

St. Mary’s County will have one early voting center location that will be open from October 26 through November 2 from 7 am to 8 pm. The early voting center is located at:

Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood

The following ballot drop box locations are available. These locations are open 24 hours a day through November 3:

Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington

The following ballot drop box locations will open the week of October 15 – October 17 (exact date of installation not known yet). The box will be open 24 hours a day through November 3.

Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

The following ballot drop boxes will be open the week of October 22 – October 24 (exact date of installation not known yet). The boxes will be open 24 hours a day through November 3.

Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

19856 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, 37840 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville

Per Gov. Larry Hogan’s proclamation, not all polling locations will be open November 3. However, St. Mary’s County will have these Election Day vote centers open November 3, 2020, 7 am to 8 pm. These locations are open to all voters regardless of district.

Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood

Visit the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections online or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625, for more information.