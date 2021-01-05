Virtual Tech Expo @ Forrest Center

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center is planning its 21st annual Tech Expo. The expo will be held virtually this year on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The Forrest Center Tech Expo will be provided virtually from 5 to 8 pm January 21. The purpose of the expo is to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education (CTE) career options offered by St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

It will be an opportunity to meet the staff at the Forrest Center and to learn about the 23 completer programs including the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute fire and rescue/EMS program (at an off-campus location) and the four elective classes that are offered at the school in Leonardtown. High school counselors will be available to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic program.

All ninth-, 10th-, and 11th-grade students and their parents and/or guardians are encouraged to participate in the expo.

Pre-registration is required.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.