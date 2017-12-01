Victims of Homicide to Be Remembered

Victims of homicide will be remembered and honored with love at the 16th annual Silent Angel Memorial starting at 6 pm Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, MD, 20653.

The Silent Angel Memorial was established to provide support and comfort to the survivors of homicide by gathering with others who understand their grief. The memorial was founded by Eileen Bildman and dedicated to the memory of all Silent Angels. With the loss of her son came this opportunity to give back to the community, as her son would have wanted. This memorial brings families and friends together during the holiday season and helps various organizations in St. Mary’s County throughout the year.

The idea behind this annual event is to bring the community together for a memorial service that provides comfort and support to the survivors of homicide. The foundation is non-profit and is supported solely by the community and sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office of the Sheriff for St. Mary’s County Maryland was established to serve and protect the citizens of Maryland’s Mother County. The office is the oldest sheriff’s office in Maryland and one of the oldest in the nation. Sheriff’s Office headquarters is located in Leonardtown, Maryland. The agency’s website is www.firstsheriff.com.

For more information, contact Jodi Irwin, victim services coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1963 or jodi.irwin@stmarysmd.com.

