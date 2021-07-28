VFDs Awarded American Rescue Plan Funds

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced $1,037,955 in American Rescue Plan funding for fire and emergency rescue departments in Southern Maryland.

“Our volunteer firefighters and first responders often risk their lives to serve and protect our communities and have worked around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers said. “This new federal funding will provide our fire and rescue teams with the necessary supplies and equipment to keep Marylanders safe.”

The award comes from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, through the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress, to help departments offset the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awardees for Southern Maryland include:

Total for St. Mary’s County $92,264.77

Hollywood VFD $39,091.07

Leonardtown VFD $9,553.52

Mechanicsville VFD $6,949.68

Ridge VFD $33,120.50

Second District VFDRS $3,550

Total for Calvert County $120,572.25

Huntington VFD $17,306.74

North Beach VFD $58,219.28

Prince Frederick VFD $12,511.66

St. Leonard VFD $32,534.57

Total for Charles County $16,547.11

Bryans Road $8,699.74

Hughesville VFD $7,847.37

