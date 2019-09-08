Veteran Breathes Easier With Help From Habitat

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 8, 2019 · Leave a Comment

When representatives of Patuxent Habitat for Humanity found out that US Navy veteran Pamela Kunieki was struggling with breathing problems and her home needed some updates, they went into action and offered help from Habitat.

Ms. Kunieki and her husband live in Great Mills. Ms. Kunieki has had some health problems that caused breathing issues, and she requires oxygen. The problem was exacerbated by her home’s older carpet and air ducts that needed to be cleaned to help her breathe better.

As the picture became clear, several community partners came together.

Quality Transfer and Storage donated the use of a storage pod in which to keep Ms. Kunieki’s belongings while her home was prepared for updates. Volunteers removed all the furniture and then all the carpet and padding.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veterans Critical Repair Program volunteers, led by Bonnie Morris, along with volunteers from Christmas In April, Calvert County, Exelon, and Patuxent River Naval Air Station, were able to get the job done in a timely manner over just two and a half days. The organizations replaced some of the subfloor, and then laid vinyl plank flooring. Next, Certified Carpet & Air Duct Company in Hollywood cleaned all duct work and treated the home with a microban solution to help with any other contaminants in the air.

Funding for this home repair was made possible by The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation Grant.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers from professionals like plumbers, roofers, carpenters, as well as people who just want to help give back to this deserving group.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone, especially our veterans, deserves a decent place to live, with the dignity they have earned by serving their country.

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veteran Critical Repair Program was created to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program helps with repairs that are identified in Habitat’s Critical Home Repair guidelines and which can vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheel chair ramps and remodeling bathrooms to be easily used by veterans with disabilities.

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer for veteran programs can call Laurie at 301-863-6227, ext. 16, or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org for more information.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is a subgroup of Habitat for Humanity International and brings volunteers together to work to create decent, affordable housing in partnership with those in need in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. The group is building strength, stability, and independence by building on a foundation that strengthens the community.

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity ReStore is at 21600 Great Mills Road Unit 18A, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

For more information about donating money to the affiliate or to donate items to the ReStore, visit Patuxent Habitat for Humanity online. Every donation helps a family help themselves.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700