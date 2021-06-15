Vaccines to Be Offered at Juneteenth Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival in Lexington Park.

The event will be held at John G. Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park from 2 to 6 pm Saturday, June 19.

Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event for anyone age 12 and older (parental consent required for those younger than 18). Walk-ups are welcome, as supply allows. Advance registration, while not required, is available online here or by calling the health department at 301-475-4330. Appointments for second doses will be scheduled onsite.

“On June 19th, as we are celebrating the end of one America’s darkest periods, tell your friends and family members to come out and get vaccinated. They can just walk up or preregister. Let’s all work together and make St. Mary’s County one of the safest counties in the state,” said Michael Brown, president of Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.

“I urge all people of color, especially our youth, to monitor the disparities facing our communities and join with UCAC and our community partners in setting the course to elimination of all disparities,” said Nathaniel Scroggins, Minority Outreach director. “We must all remember the words of Martin Luther King Jr.; ‘If the cruelties of slavery could not stop us, the opposition we now face will surely fail. Because the goal of America is freedom, abused and scorned tho’ we may be, our destiny is tied up with America’s destiny.’”

“How appropriate that on this historic day, as we commemorate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved, we advance our work to address health equity and the racial/ethnic disparities we have seen with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer.