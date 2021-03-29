V-22 Milestone: 600,000 Flight Hours

A milestone for the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey as the tiltrotor aircraft logs more than 600,000 flight hours, reports Seapower Magazine. The count began with the first flight in 1989. The V-22 family of aircraft are designed to fly for the next 30 years and remain the only tiltrotor in production.

Bell’s 360 Invictus futuristic attack helicopter is about 30% complete with remaining construction on track for a first flight by the end of 2022, reports Vertical magazine. Invictus borrows some technologies such as the rotor system, rotor dynamics, gear boxes and flight control system from the 525 Relentless commercial helicopter.

It is estimated that the grounding of the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal is costing $9.6 billion a day, reports NPR. Hopes are growing that favorable tidal conditions could help free the ship as a US Navy team was expected to arrive to assist in the operations, reports The Washington Post.

GEN Paul Nakasone told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US Cyber Command conducted more than two dozen operations to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered or influenced US elections in 2020, reports C4IRSNET.” Details regarding the operations were scarce given their sensitivity.

The Biden administration is planning an executive order that will require many software vendors to notify their federal government customers when the companies have a cybersecurity breach, reports Reuters.

California Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D) is urging President Joe Biden to issue a “waiver of informed consent” that would force troops, if ordered, to get COVID-19 vaccines, reports Navy Times. A report from Military Times revealed that many service members said they were concerned with how fast the vaccines were created as the reason they didn’t want to get the shot.

Now that veterans, their spouses, and caregivers are eligible for COVID vaccines, the VA will start running pilot programs at some medical centers to work through distribution of the vaccine to the wider veterans community, reports Military Times.

The Navy is exploring a major ship alteration for its three stealth destroyers that would further drive up the cost of the platform, reports Defense News, but could deliver a new hypersonic capability.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee approved the bill repealing the 2002 authorization for the use of military force, advancing the legislation to the House floor, reports The Hill. Efforts to repeal it were revived after Biden ordered an airstrike in Syria last month.

Biden said that the US would respond if North Korea escalates after it launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan last week, reports ABC News. South Korean officials said that the short-range missiles had been fired on Thursday from the Hamju area of South Hamgyong province toward the sea, off North Korea’s east coast, reports CNN. The test-firings were North Korea’s first major provocation since Biden took office in January, reports The Associated Press.

A Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed Wednesday near Naval Outlying Field Orange Grove, TX, reports Navy Times. The student and the instructor pilot safely ejected and reported minor injuries.

Celebrated every March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day is set aside as a day for Americans to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War, reminds Military Times. The ongoing pandemic will once again change this year’s celebrations.

The Defense Department held the first meeting of a 90-day independent review commission on sexual assault in the military, reports the Washington Examiner. The review group does not include any active-duty military members.

NSWC Dahlgren lead system safety engineer Tiffany Owens was recently honored with a STEM award from the Defense Department, reports navsea.navy.mil. Since arriving at Dahlgren in 2009, Owens has been a consistent figure in STEM outreach in Richmond, VA, and the surrounding area.

A mysterious light show that illuminated the sky above parts of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night was likely the remains of a SpaceX rocket entering Earth’s atmosphere, Fox News reports.

For the first time this year, Washington, DC, is no longer strongly encouraging nonessential workers to do their jobs from home reports NPR. The change comes as the city continues to eye reopening and reinvigorating the economy of the downtown area, which was in free fall after losing large swaths of its daytime population.

Bipartisan legislation that would prohibit installation of permanent fencing on the grounds of the US Capitol has been unveiled, reports WTOP News. The No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act was introduced in the House by Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

The cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, are moving closer to peak bloom, reports WTOP News. The trees are a symbol of international friendship with Japan, reports history.com.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,870,281 modification (P00745) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001902C3002). This modification provides support for implementation, integration, testing, and accreditation of the F-35 in-a-box model, including required interfaces for use in the joint simulation environment. The support for model integration is required to fulfill operational test and evaluation goals and objectives to validate F-35 Block 3F capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (50%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,138,891; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,958,499 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $29,083,438 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of a service contract for the exercise of Option One for regional base operations support services in the Naval District Washington, DC, area of responsibility. After award of this option modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $191,971,641. The work to be performed provides for all managerial, supervision, labor, tools, materials, equipment, and transportation necessary to accomplish preventative maintenance and service repairs. Work will be performed in Washington, DC; Indian Head, Maryland; Suitland, Maryland; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Quantico, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $24,501,358 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-2013).

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $360,420,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Nuclear Safety Cross-Check Analysis (NSCCA) and Nuclear Safety Analysis and Technical Evaluation (NSATE) support. This contract provides for NSCCA and NSATE to manage intercontinental ballistic missile software safety risk. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah; and El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by March 2039. This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. The first two task orders will use fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount $2,100,000; and fiscal 2021 missile procurement funds in the amount of $5,400,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8207-21-D-1001).

Aspen Construction Co., Hackensack, Minnesota, has been awarded a $12,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for providing paving services for Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. This contract provides all labor, tools, equipment, transportation, materials, supervision, and all other necessary supplies and services required to perform a broad range of paving services. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), Virginia, and is expected to be completed March 22, 2022. This award is the result of an invitation for bid that was competitively set-aside for small business and three bids were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds will be used to fund individual task orders awarded. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, JBLE, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4800-21-D-0001).

Quarterline Consulting Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $17,942,616 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Soldier Readiness Program medical support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2026. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K00-21-D-0003).

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $16,690,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design, build and construct a control tower and fire day station. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 25, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $16,690,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0009).

Sauer, Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $52,191,740 firm-fixed-price contract for Navy Munitions Command ordnance facilities recapitalization at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia. The contract contains four unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $76,104,740. The work to be performed provides for the construction of ordnance magazines. Site preparations include clearing, grading, fill and earth cover of the magazines. Site improvements include access roads, paved truck loading and unloading areas, exterior lighting, lightning protection, concrete loading ramps, and landscaping. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,191,740 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with three proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0028).

Alexandria Insights Inc., Stafford, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0083); CaVU Consulting Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0084); Fuse Integration Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0085); Joint Tactics and Technologies LLC, Coronado, California (N66001-21-D-0086); RTL Networks Inc., Denver, Colorado (N66001-21-D-0087); Solute Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0088); Technology Unlimited Group, San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0089); and Trabus Technologies, San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0090), are awarded a combined $13,224,567 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for engineering, technical, and programmatic support including networking communications and computing systems with associated cybersecurity implementation and certification of new developments, current operations, and future capabilities. This two-year contract includes five one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $49,993,099. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (95%); Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia (2%); Naval Base Ventura County, California (2%); and outside the continental US (1%). The period of performance of the base award is from March 25, 2021, through March 24, 2023. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through March 24, 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; other procurement (Navy) funds; and aircraft procurement (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured using a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business set-aside via a request for proposal (N66001-20-R-0041) published on the beta.SAM.gov web site and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce central website. Eight offers were received and eight were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Web LLC, doing business as WEBCO, Springfield, Virginia, is awarded an $8,768,765 firm-fixed-price task order N6945021F4513 under a multiple award construction contract for the Waldron Airfield repairs at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas. The task order also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $14,398,705. The work to be performed provides for the milling and overlay of the existing runways and taxiways, and applying pavement markings. The options, if exercised, provide for additional runway and parking apron milling and overlay work. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,768,765 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-1085).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $98,900,000 modification (P00013) to a previously awarded, fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001919C0008). This modification increases the scope and provides for one additional low rate initial production Lot Five MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (24.6%); Red Oak, Texas (15%); Baltimore, Maryland (10.9%); Palmdale, California (10.8%); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.8%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.8%); Indianapolis, Indiana (5.3%); Moss Point, Mississippi (4.2%); San Clemente, California (1.7%); New Town, North Dakota (1.2%); Waco, Texas (1.2%); various locations within the continental US (11.9%); and various locations outside the continental United States. (0.6%), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,800,895; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,069,000; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,030,105 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $8,030,105 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group Inc., doing business as Global Technical Systems, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $38,569,564 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002420C5608 for Network, Processing, and Storage Technical Insertion 16, Modification 1 production equipment. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (99%); and the governments of Korea and Japan (1% combined) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,639,195 (64%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,055,955 (18%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,694,171 (17%); FMS Korea funds in the amount of $60,052 (less than 1%); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $52,541 (less than 1%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,100 (less than 1%); and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,550 (less than 1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Applied Environmental Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-D-0008) with a maximum amount of $40,000,000. The purpose of this contract is to provide environmental, sustainability, and energy management support services. This contract award includes support compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations for all Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) -owned and/or -operated properties in areas of air, wastewater, storm water, hazardous waste and chemical inventories, ozone depleting substances, sewage tanks, soil and groundwater, multimedia assessments, National Environmental Policy Act compliance, cultural and historic resources, energy management, and communications. These services will be provided in support of the civil service staff of the WHS Facility Service Division, Standard and Compliance Division at the Pentagon, and the Environmental, Safety, and Health Division at Raven Rock Mountain Complex. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, the Mark Center, the Raven Rock Mountain Complex, and other WHS-owned and/or -leased facilities within the National Capital Region. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic contract. The work is expected to be completed on March 31, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

American Systems, Chantilly, Virginia (HT0038-20-C-0006), was awarded a fixed-price contract with a value of $10,614,691. The contract provides bridge enterprise operational management services, and has a period of performance from March 27, 2021, to Sept. 26, 2021. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2021. Work will primarily occur in Chantilly, Virginia. This award was sole source, with no competitive bids solicited. Contract award is funded by fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia.

