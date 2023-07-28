Truck, Tractor Pull Set Saturday @ Fairgrounds

It’s the return of Great Mills Trading Post’s Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Saturday, July 29. Feel the power!

Gates open at 4pm and the pull begins at 6pm.

Rain date will be Sunday, July 30.

For more than 30 years Great Mills Trading Post has been serving the community as a general contractor for commercial building needs in all major industries. Our clients include local, county, state, and federal governments, including St. Mary’s County Public Works & Transportation Department, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, Maryland State Highway Administration, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, the US Navy, and more.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post call 301-994-1306, visit their website at GMTP.net and their Lex Leader member page.