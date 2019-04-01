Tri-County Career Fair Draws Job Seekers

The College of Southern Maryland is hosting the 2019 Tri-County Job and Career Fair on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, drawing job seekers to the La Plata Campus’s BI Building.

The college is putting on the fair from 10 am to 2 pm at the campus, located at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The 2019 Tri-County Job and Career Fair is an excellent opportunity for area job seekers to meet with employers from throughout the region that are actively looking to fill jobs now, or will have openings upon graduation.

This event is free to all job seekers, whether they are students at the College of Southern Maryland or residents of the Southern Maryland region.

If you’re planning to attend, make sure you make the best first impressions with potential employers. Before you go in to see employers, visit the “Ready Room” on the day of the event or call to schedule an appointment with college staff members who are experts in helping job seekers. While working with staff, you can practice interviewing and talk about what makes the best clothing for a job interview. Also, staff can review your resume ahead of time and let you know what you can do to improve it.

The College of Southern Maryland is always working with the community, whether it’s with employers or workers, to ensure companies get the best possible talent and the best students get top positions. College staff members have created a link between the workforce and businesses, providing training and development that meet the needs of this region.

