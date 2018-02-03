Train to Be a Lifeguard at GM Pool

Classes to train to become a lifeguard will be offered at the Great Mills Pool by the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks from Monday, March 26, to Friday, March 30. Those who take the training course will learn how to be effective at preventing and responding to water-related emergencies through American Red Cross lifeguard training.

This course will arm students with the skills and knowledge they need to be ready for a variety of scenarios in and near the water. Through lifeguard training, participants will discover how quick response times and effective preparation are critical to being a lifeguard. Participants will also come to understand the essential elements of helping to prevent drownings and injuries. Participants must attend the entire course and pass the exam at the end to be certified.

The class, which costs $170 per person, takes places from 10 am to 4 pm each from Monday, March 26, to Friday, March 30, at the Great Mills Pool on Great Mills Road.

Registration is open now. To register online, go to the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks website.

Participants can also register in person at the Great Mills Pool or the Recreation and Parks main office in Leonardtown. Participants can also mail-in their registration. All registrants must be 16 years of age or older.

Before taking the course, participants will also be required to take a pre-swim test on Saturday, March 24, from 10 to 11 am at the pool.

For more information about lifeguard training or registration, call the Great Mills pool at 301-866-6560 or email Gary Reed at gary.reed@stmarysmd.com.

