TPP’s Green Named to USMSM Board

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 26, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Bonnie M. Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, has been appointed as a member of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) Board of Advisors, commencing July 1, 2021.

“USMSM and its regional partners are expanding their quality undergraduate and graduate education and advanced professional training in Southern Maryland,” Ms. Green said. “I am particularly enthusiastic about the construction of the SMART Building, the system’s first regional center to house an advanced research program working with Navy assets like the UAS Test Site and others. The R&D capabilities at USMSM are vital to secure the region’s expertise in unmanned and autonomous systems and other emerging fields.”

Progress continues on construction of the new Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology, or SMART, Building at USMSM in California, MD.

The $86 million, 84,000-square-foot academic and research facility is slated to open in the fall and will be transformative for USMSM and for the broader Southern Maryland region, according to the USMSM website.

The academic half of the new SMART Building will nearly double the educational footprint of USMSM. In the new state-of-the-art classrooms, students from across the Southern Maryland region will have enhanced access to in-demand educational programs, giving these students the opportunity to live, work, and study close to home.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.