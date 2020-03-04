TPP Presentation – Naval Aviation & Air Dominance

The Patuxent Partnership is planning a full-day program, “Naval Aviation & Air Dominance in the Great Power Competition.”

The event will be held from 8 am to 4:30 pm Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s Building 2, Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Cost will be $75 for Pax Partnership members; $125 for non-members; and federal civilian service and active duty military no cost ($15 with lunch). Registration includes continental breakfast, coffee breaks, lunch, and reception. Register here.

AGENDA (Subject to change)

7:30 am — Check-in and coffee available

8 am — Welcome & Introduction of Morning Keynote Speaker

8:30-9:15 am — Keynote Speaker: VADM Dean Peters, Commander, NAVAIR

9:15-10:45 am — Panel 1: Increasing Navy/Marine Readiness While Reducing Warfighter Aviation Risks

Moderator: RADM Greg “HyFi” Harris, Director, Air Warfare, OPNAV98 [confirmed]

RDML John S. Lemmon, Commander, NAWCAD; Chief Engineer, NAVAIR [tentative]

Roy Harris, SES, Executive Director, Fleet Readiness Centers [confirmed]

Sean Burke, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Sustainment) [confirmed]

Bill Taylor, SES, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, HQ USMC (invited)

10:45-11 am — Coffee Break/Exhibits

11 am-12:30 pm — Panel 2: Accelerating Warfighter Capabilities

Moderator: William Bray, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, Test and Evaluation) [tentative]

RADM Brian K. Corey, PEO (U&W), Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons [confirmed]

RADM Shane Gahagan USN, PEO (T), Tactical Aircraft Programs [confirmed]

MajGen Gregory L. Masiello, USMC, PEO (A), Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission [confirmed]

12:30-1:30 pm — Lunch

1:30-2:15 pm– Afternoon Keynote Speaker

2:15-2:30 pm — Coffee Break/Exhibits

2:30-4 pm — Panel 3: Industry Perspective

Moderator: Dan Nega, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN Air Ground)

RADM Mike Manazir, USN (ret), Vice President, Navy Systems, Boeing [confirmed]

MajGen David Scott, USAF (ret), Director, Strategy & Advanced Development, Raytheon [confirmed]

VADM Mike Shoemaker, USN (ret), Vice President, Customer Initiatives, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics [confirmed]

TBD, NGC

4-4:15 pm — Closing Remarks

4:30-5:30 pm — Reception at Taphouse 1637

Refund policy: TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. The group welcomes substitutions. In the event that the facility is closed on the day of the program due to inclement weather, TPP will refund the registration fee.

Gold sponsor for the event is Naval Systems Inc.

Silver sponsors are Bell and KBR.

Exhibitor will be Survice Engineering.

