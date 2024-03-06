March 6, 2024

TPP Defense Summit Set March 27

Mark your calendar for The Patuxent Partnership‘s 2024 Defense Summit.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 8am – 4:30pm
University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland | 44219 Airport Road | California, MD

Register is open here.

NOTE: Pre-registration for this event will close on Monday, March 25, at noon or until the event reaches max capacity. If this happens, walk-ins will be accepted at the door; however, the walk-in registration fee will have to be paid.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

