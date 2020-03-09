TPP/ANA Panel: Flight Plan to Infinity – March 11

Still time for early registration at the lower rate for The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron 18 panel on “Naval Aviation’s Flight Plan to Infinity (at least 2021) and Beyond” March 11 from 5-7 pm at the Patuxent Naval Air Museum, Flight Technology Hall.

$15 paid in advance — before 12 pm. ET, Wednesday, March 10

*Online advance registrations without payment received by 12 pm ET March 10 will be $25 at the door.

The panel discussion begins at 5:30. Doors open at 5 for hors d’oeuvres and libations.

In addition to Keynote/Moderator: RADM Greg “HyFi” Harris, Director, Air Warfare, OPNAV98 I Harris, invited panelists include:

CAPT E. Campbell, Program Manager, PMA-259, Air-to-Air Missiles

MajGen Gregory L. Masiello, USMC, PEO (A), Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission

Mr. Gary Kurtz, SES, PEO(CS), Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services

TBD, PEO (U&W), Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons

Patuxent Naval Air Museum, Flight Technology Hall is located at 22156 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653

REFUND POLICY: TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. Proceeds after expenses go toward the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron #18 scholarship fund, and other STEM programs and initiatives in Southern Maryland.

ATTIRE: Business casual / Military uniform of the day

CONTINUOUS LEARNING: Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to 2 CL points. Points must be manually logged into eDACM here.

