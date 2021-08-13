Town Concerts on Square, at Winery
The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival continues until October. The free, outdoor concerts feature an exciting lineup of Southern Maryland artists including Robbie Boothe, Higher Standards, Phillip Michael Parsons, Sam Grow, the Amish Outlaws, and Latrice Carr at locations in town.
Here’s the remaining schedule:
Sam Grow on August 22 – time to be determined – on the town square
Phillip Michael Parsons on August 29 – 2-5 pm – at the Port of Leonardtown Winery
Higher Standards on September 3 – 5:30-7:30 pm on the town square
Robbie Boothe on September 18 – 3-6 pm at the Port of Leonardtown Winery
Latrice Carr on October 9 – 2-5 pm at the Port of Leonardtown Winery
Amish Outlaws on October 16 – time to be determined – on the town square.
For more information about the musicians, click here.