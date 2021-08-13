Town Concerts on Square, at Winery

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 13, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival continues until October. The free, outdoor concerts feature an exciting lineup of Southern Maryland artists including Robbie Boothe, Higher Standards, Phillip Michael Parsons, Sam Grow, the Amish Outlaws, and Latrice Carr at locations in town.

Here’s the remaining schedule:

Sam Grow on August 22 – time to be determined – on the town square

Phillip Michael Parsons on August 29 – 2-5 pm – at the Port of Leonardtown Winery

Higher Standards on September 3 – 5:30-7:30 pm on the town square

Robbie Boothe on September 18 – 3-6 pm at the Port of Leonardtown Winery

Latrice Carr on October 9 – 2-5 pm at the Port of Leonardtown Winery

Amish Outlaws on October 16 – time to be determined – on the town square.

For more information about the musicians, click here.