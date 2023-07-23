TJ Bridge Closed Overnight 7/24-25

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 23, 2023 · Leave a Comment

STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION TO PERFORM ROUTINE MAINTENANCE ON MD 4 (GOVERNOR THOMAS JOHNSON BRIDGE) IN CALVERT AND ST. MARY’S COUNTIES

Drivers Can Expect a Single-Lane Closure Starting 10 p.m. Monday, July 24

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties starting at 10 p.m. Monday, July 24, weather permitting. Lanes will open to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 25.

During overnight work hours, crews will replace bridge lighting and perform additional routine maintenance. Drivers will be guided using a flagging operation; one of the two lanes will be closed while work is underway. Portable variable message signs have been in place to safely guide motorists around the work zone.

State Highway Administration contractor Covington Machine and Welding from Annapolis will perform the work. The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.