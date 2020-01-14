Time to Apply for ASNE Scholarships

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Applications for American Society of Naval Engineers scholarships are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Patuxent Partnership reminds students that ASNE awards both undergraduate and graduate scholarships each academic year.

The deadline to apply is March 9, 2020. Find the application here.

The American Society of Naval Engineers began its scholarship program in 1979 in order to promote the profession of naval engineering and to encourage college students to enter the field.

Since the inception of the scholarship program, ASNE has since awarded hundreds of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students interested in pursuing an education and career in naval engineering. Have a question regarding the application process? Read the ASNE Scholarship FAQs or email scholarships@navalengineers.org.

About the ASNE Scholarship

Though rooted in tradition, a constant push for more power and efficiency, the application and development of cutting-edge technology, modern warfare and issues related to national security have aided the evolution of naval engineering. Today, naval engineering includes most engineering disciplines as they are applied to a naval specialty and has become a challenging and rewarding career field in high demand.

Eligible programs of study for ASNE scholarships include:

Naval architecture

Marine engineering

Ocean engineering

Mechanical engineering

Structural engineering

Civil engineering

Environmental engineering

Aeronautical engineering

Electrical engineering

Electronic engineering

Systems engineering

Software engineering

Computer science

Engineering technology

Applied mathematics and physics

Other relevant professions as accepted by the ASNE Scholarship Committee

A combination of undergraduate scholarships ($4,000 per year) and graduate scholarships ($4,000 per year) are awarded each academic year.

Undergraduate candidates must be applying for support in their junior and/or senior year of an engineering program at an accredited undergraduate college or university.

Graduate candidates may apply for support during one full year of a graduate program or co-op leading to an engineering or physical science degree at an accredited university.

Selection criteria include the following:

Academic record

Work history

Professional interest in naval engineering

The scholarship program is merit-based, however, financial need may also be considered.

Candidates must be US citizens to apply.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.