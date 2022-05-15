They’re Going Retro in Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 15, 2022 · Leave a Comment

RetroFest on the Potomac will return June 4 to the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.

The event will be held from 11 am to 5 pm at the museum at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD.

Enjoy live music, food, beer truck, ice cream, classic cars, variety of family activities and crafts, pinup contest, lots of “retro” activities and demos throughout the day, and much more vintage fun. Tickets online or at the door will be $10.

RetroFest is being held in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Boat Club Piney Point Regatta at nearby Piney Point Landing.

For more information, call 301-994-1471 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Other Upcoming County Museum Events

Join art instructor Ellen Duke Wilson in exploring fine arts at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes this summer.

Young artists will expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint, and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can impact society in positive way for future generations.

“We’re very grateful to have the very talented Ellen Duke Wilson back for a fourth year to teach these popular classes,” said Christina Barbour, site manager of St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”

At the end of each session, all participants will create an individualized work of art. The classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 17. Preregistration is required, and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided, and participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.

The following class dates are scheduled: June 21, 22, and 23; July 5, 6, and 7; July 26, 27, and 28; and Aug. 9, 10, and 11.

For more information or to sign up your child, call Ms. Barbour at 301-769-4723. For more information on other events, click here.